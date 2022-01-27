Ancha Baranova, Doctor of Biological Sciences, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, spoke about whether the widespread occurrence of the Omicron-strain of coronavirus will affect the number of cases of post-covid syndrome and whether this option affected the duration of COVID-19 disease.

According to her, so far there are no facts indicating that with Omicron, the consequences of the disease will be less than with other strains.

“Post-covid syndrome can be diagnosed only three months after the disease. These three months have not yet passed, so many people have the wrong impression that after Omicron there is no post-covid syndrome, ”the radio quoted her as saying.Sputnik“.

She also emphasized that the population-average decline in the severity of COVID-19 was due to a greater extent to the increased proportion of those vaccinated.

The specialist pointed out that the duration of the disease with the advent of the omicron variant has not changed, it is still five to seven days in most cases, and a longer course is an unfavorable sign.

“Women are more prone to developing post-COVID reactions. This is explained by the fact that women are more prone to autoimmune reactions than men. In general, the post-COVID state has several components: autoimmune, problems with coagulation, with the nervous system, with brain function and with male reproduction, ”the biologist explained.

Baranova recommended not to wait for the possible consequences of COVID-19, but immediately after recovery, begin to restore metabolism, which will affect the reduction of post-COVID syndromes. In addition, the expert stressed, the rehabilitation program is very important.

Earlier, on December 15, psychiatrist Vladimir Katorgin said that over the past year and a half since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more anxious and anxious-depressive patients have been seeking help. Postcovid syndrome may include absent-mindedness, memory loss, impaired concentration, forgetfulness, as well as asthenic symptoms: fatigue, lethargy, apathy, even a lowered mood background is possible. Such a state is sometimes close to depressive, but does not indicate depression as such.

The chief psychiatrist of the Ministry of Health of Russia Zurab Kekelidze called the syndromes of the influence of COVID-19 on the brain. According to him, shortness of breath, excessive irritability, partial amnesia appear during the post-covid syndrome.