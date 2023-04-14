Mr. Ruprecht, the last three German nuclear power plants will go offline this Saturday. A big win for the environment and safety, right?

On the contrary, the decision is irresponsible. Security of supply will suffer, energy prices will rise, and we are also doing the climate a disservice. We can build as many wind and solar parks that theoretically generate all the electricity we need. However, it cannot be saved sufficiently. When there is a dark doldrums, we need controllable capacities, preferably inexpensive and low-emission nuclear energy. The federal government is also familiar with the dilemma, which is why it wants to reactivate old coal-fired power plants and have new gas-fired power plants built at great expense. Ironically, the traffic light relies on fossil fuels. This is completely absurd when you have a safe, long-dead, well-established clean technology, nuclear power. Instead of turning off the last three reactors tomorrow, the three that were shut down at the end of 2021 should also be connected back to the grid, i.e. six plants should continue to operate.