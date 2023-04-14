Mexico.- WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging applicationannounced that implement new security measures to protect the accounts of its users.

With the increase in account theft in Latin American countries, including Mexico, the company decided to implement additional layers of security that will be rolled out in the coming months.

More robust validation to activate the account on another device and a system to verify the presence of malware on the smartphone are two of the new security measures that will be implemented.

These measures will prevent phone number cloning and call forwarding, which are the most common techniques used by criminals to steal accounts. WhatsApp.

Besides, WhatsApp will also improve the visualization of the security of conversations with a new security feature based on a process called Key Transparency.

This function uses a new Auditable Key Directory (AKD) to automatically validate that a user’s encryption key is genuine. In other words, it will not be necessary to share a long code of up to 60 digits to check if a conversation is secure.

Security code verification is a feature found in the app and has always been available, however the company is improving the way users can verify the security of their conversations.

Key transparency might go unnoticed by some users, but it will always be available to those interested in verifying the security of their conversations.

Finally, WhatsApp has already implemented the malware protection measure to all Android users and is in the process of being implemented on iOS.

The company confirmed that these new security mechanisms will be available in the coming months, which is excellent news for those who they seek to protect their accounts from hackers.

The implementation of these security measures in WhatsApp is a response to the growing concern of users about privacy and the protection of their personal data online. The company, owned by Facebookhas been in the eye of the hurricane on several occasions for the way it handles the information of its users.

These new mechanisms, although they are not the definitive solution to all online security problems, are an important step towards the protection of personal data and security on the platform.