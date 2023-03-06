On Sunday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that his army was fighting a “painful and difficult” battle against Russian forces in the Donbass region in the east of the country, where the city of Bakhmut is located, and its surroundings are witnessing fierce battles.

“I would especially like to pay tribute to the courage, strength and tenacity of the soldiers who are fighting in the Donbass,” Zelensky said in his daily address, adding that it was “one of the most difficult battles. Painful and difficult.”

Russian forces continue their efforts to surround the city of Bakhmut, which is a symbol and center of the war in eastern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian army, which announced Sunday, stressing at the same time that it had repulsed new attacks.

The battle over the industrial city of Bakhmut has been going on since the summer, and the city has become a symbol because it is at the heart of the fighting between the Russians and the Ukrainians.

Northern battles

Russian bombing of the Kharkiv region, in northern Ukraine, killed one person and damaged several buildings, the region’s governor said on Sunday.

The town of Kobyansk is about 30 kilometers from the Russian border, and the region has been subjected to repeated attacks, despite the withdrawal of Russian ground forces from the region about six months ago.

According to the district governor, Oleh Sinyhopov, the latest attack resulted in the demolition of at least five homes and the death of a 65-year-old man.

For its part, the regional prosecutor’s office said that a Russian artillery shell hit a car in the village of Berdarky, Kharkiv, killing a man and his wife.

dead in Kherson

A woman and two children were killed in a residential building in the village of Poniativka, Kherson region, in southern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Ukraine’s emergency services said, on Sunday, that the death toll from the Russian missile strike that targeted a 5-storey apartment building in southern Ukraine on Tuesday had risen to 13.

Targeting the command center of the Azov battalion

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the Russian army targeted the command center of the Azov battalion of Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhia region, southeastern Ukraine.

The Azov Brigade drew international attention for resisting the Russian blockade of Mariupol’s massive steel mills last year.

It is worth noting that the origins of the Azov Battalion are far-right and ultra-nationalist, and it is now a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard.