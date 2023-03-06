Walking through the different regions of the Region of Murcia is like jumping from surprise to surprise on a trip that summarizes a good part of the landscapes of the peninsula: from the pine forests of Sierra Espuña to the golden sands of Calblanque; from the fossil dune of Cabo Cope to the deciduous forest that follows the Segura River in Cañaverosa; from the deep and secret Sima de la Higuera to the hypnotic mirror of the Algeciras reservoir, embedded like an irregular precious stone among the Gebas ravines.

A diverse territory with very different ecosystems, valuable geological formations and a diversity of flora and fauna that have inspired environmental policy during the last three decades, since the first environmental protection figures were approved by law in 1992.

The Autonomous Community celebrates this anniversary with the book ’30 years of protected natural spaces in the Region of Murcia’ (Lunwerg, 231 pages), a high-quality publication with spectacular and unpublished photographs and all the updated information on the 24 enclaves that have legal figures for environmental protection: seven regional parks (Cabo Cope and Calnegre; Calblanque, Monte de las Cenizas and Peña del Águila; El Valle and Carrascoy; Salinas and Arenales de San Pedro del Pinatar; Sierra del Carche; Sierra de la Pila; and Sierra Espuña), eight protected landscapes (Sotos and Ribera de Cañaverosa Forests; Barrancos de Gebas; Cuatro Calas; Open Spaces and Islands of the Mar Menor; Ajauque Wetland and Rambla Salada; Sierra de las Moreras; Islands and Islets of the Mediterranean Coast; and Cabezo Gordo), five natural monuments (Monte Arabí; Gredas de Bolnuevo; Sima de la Higuera; Capa Negra; and Salto del Usero) and four protected areas without a specific cataloging, but with t as much legal coverage as anyone else (Cañón de Almadenes; La Muela and Cabo Tiñoso; Saladares del Guadalentín; and Sierra de Salinas).

The editorial coordination has been in charge of Juan Faustino Martínez Sánchez –general deputy director of Natural Heritage and Climate Change– and José Martínez Sánchez –environmental technician of the General Directorate of Natural Environment–, with the technical collaboration of Andrés Muñoz Corbalán –conservative director of the regional parks of Sierra Espuña and Calblanque–.

To turn the pages of the book is to begin an exciting excursion through enclaves as different from each other as the Ajauque Wetland and Rambla Salada, where the rollers are about to arrive from Africa, and the mysterious Monte Arabí, a geological prodigy in which the petroglyphs of the The Arabilejo site and the cave paintings of the Cantos de Visera shelter evoke human presence thousands of years ago.

The book, with prologues by Antonio Luengo Zapata –councillor for Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries– and Víctor Manuel Martínez Muñoz –general secretary of the Ministry of the Environment–, includes texts on the historical background and legal protection, the promotion of the conservation of the Natura 2000 Network, a compendium of flora and fauna in the Region and analysis of socioeconomic development and the mitigating role of protected areas against climate change. Necessary information to enjoy the wild face of the Region with knowledge of the facts.