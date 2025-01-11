Fifty people have been injured after a head-on collision between two trams occurred this Saturday in the French city of Strasbourg. Up to 15 people have had to be transferred to a hospital.

The incident occurred at the tram stop at Strasbourg Central Station. About 130 Firefighters are already working at the site.

Police sources cited by BFMTV television point to an error in the needles that caused the crash. Both drivers are uninjured.

The Minister of Transport, Philippe Tabarothas announced that there is “an investigation underway to clarify the circumstances” of the accident.

The mayor of Strasbourg, Jeanne Barseghian, has highlighted the “brutal” character of the crash.

“It was a head-on collision caused by a tram that was going backwards. The investigation will allow us to know the causes of this accident,” he noted.