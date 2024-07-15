The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Manchester City are receiving several offers from the Arab league and one of them is the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. Al Nassr have asked about him and the “cityzen” team have not refused anything, wanting to negotiate his transfer knowing that they have Stefan Ortega, the backup goalkeeper who for various reasons has had many minutes this season and has responded at an excellent level. Other options for goalkeepers to replace Ederson would be Diogo Costa or Maignan.
The situation of Álvaro Morata is difficult at Atlético de Madrid and the team from Madrid is already looking for a replacement. The Spanish national team striker has not had a great end to the season and Atleti have not had the patience to look for another striker. Juventus would be keeping an eye on this situation and bring back an Álvaro Morata who already knows what it is like to wear the Juventus shirt of Turin. The Corriere dello Sport, It is the great desire in attack for him to begin his third stage at the club.
After losing at the Euros, all the alarm bells have rung at Anfield when Virgil Van Dijk has left a few words where he clearly cast doubt on his continuity at Liverpool: “This summer I will think carefully about what I want at club and national team level. We will try again. But first I need to recover from this difficult season.”the centre-back said. Saudi Arabia’s entry into the bidding for him may have been the trigger.
Lamine Yamal is a footballer that many analysts and professionals with a future vision already say will mark an era in football and at 16 years old he is one of the most outstanding wingers on the football scene. That is why Paris Saint Germain have already asked about him several times, even offering excessive amounts to get the services of the youngster. The answer at Can Barça has been clear, Lamine Yamal is untransferable.
The Italian centre-back’s good season at Bologna, along with his great performances with the Italian national team at Euro 2024, have caused a sensation. Clubs such as Real Madrid are already thinking of him as a B option to Leny Yoro, Juventus of Turin are after him to improve the ranks led by Thiago Motta, and finally, both Arsenal and Chelsea have been the latest clubs to have shown interest in him, according to Sky Sports.
