Sevilla did not fall to the last team in LaLiga by pure fortune. Mamardashvili swallowed a long shot from Pedrosa in extra time when the defeat was going to cause a strong explosion at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Not only against a box to which names and surnames can be given, but against some players and a coach determined to certify that the project has very short legs, only to maintain the category and say thank you. From the “accident” in Almería, to the close call against Valencia. A Sevilla that is dangerously moving towards a total lack of definition in its football because of a coach determined to cheat the loner with diabolical lineups. Repeating the mistake is not clumsy, it is foolish, from which an author’s Sevilla was expected, to a team without a signature. Anonymous. Where no one takes responsibility. Neither with a tie nor without it. The point against Valencia is gold for what it meant to be. 23 points in the first round. From Puerta Jerez. García Pimienta not only kept Kike Salas as a left back, with the problems that this patch on the side has caused him, accompanied in that profile by Gudelj, a shadow of the central midfielder who could have appeared with Mendilibar. He sought to have more control with up to four midfielders in the starting eleven, almost giving up that left wing for which Rubén Vargas has been signed. And he wouldn’t even get depth on the left side, with Saúl lost where he doesn’t like it, he wouldn’t even have control of the ball, since he dedicated himself to playing in areas without danger for the rival, only with his own risk when the ball was released. , and then try to steal as a surprise mechanism. Carlos Corberán, coach of Valencia, already warned in the preview that Sevilla did not like to defend and did like to recover high. The problem is that its pressure is always out of proportion. The companions do not trust each other. And no one takes the real step to jointly put adequate pressure. Sevilla FC technical sheet: Nyland; Carmona (Juanlu, m.69), Badé, Gudelj, Kike Salas (Pedrosa, m. 78); Agoumé (Vargas, d. 69), Sambi Lokonga, Sow (Idumbo, d. 79); Saúl (Peque, d. 86), Lukebakio and Isaac. Valencia CF: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Mosquera, Tárrega, Gayá (Yarek, d. 68); Barrenechea (Jesús Vázquez, d. 94), Javi Guerra; Diego López (Sergi Canós, m.69), Almeida (Pepelu, m. 78), Rioja; and Hugo Duro (Umar Sadiq, d.69). Goals: 0-1 Rioja (m. 61); 1-1 Pedrosa (m. 93) Referee: Hernández Maeso. He cautioned Foulquier (m. 34), Sow (m. 70), Sadiq (m. 75). Valencia, with its wingers changing sides, was relentlessly searching for Kike Salas’ back. Luis Rioja, a renowned Betic and who always faces this match at the Sánchez-Pizjuán with the advantage of the land, tirelessly searched for that hole that no one on the Andalusian bench is able to see. Or if they see it, they don’t seem to care. Almeida was always ready to pass to Rioja, who beat the youth center back in the initial stride, although being left-footed he tried to get out on his good leg for the shot. He was blocked on two occasions. Nervión was already beginning to whistle at what he understood to be a waterway that anyone could see except his coach. At the pace of Agoumé and Lokonga it is almost impossible to advance. The ball takes a slow rhythm at his feet, in a mixture of slowness and clumsiness. Without fluidity, all the passes go to a safe place, that is, to the centre-back pair, so that Nyland can put it where no one dares and it is of no use either. Sevilla played one of those first halves that scare the living daylights out of you. Only Isaac seemed to have that venom that any team needs. Mamardashvili had to take his shot from the front in a personal move from a corner kick in a good stretch.Desktop Code

The current Sevilla fans are conquered with little. With two details it comes to the fore. Kike Salas, as demanding as he was free to climb, tried it a couple of times. Because Valencia is also in need and full of doubts. Lukebakio was more missing than in other days, although a pass filtered behind the defense was not taken advantage of by Saúl, who shot into the side of the net with his right foot when he had a cross at the far post. Those from Mestalla tried it in timid attacks. The forces were very balanced. There is always that fear of losing among teams that are at the bottom or whose chances of winning are usually down to chance. Half-time ended with a goalless tie and thank you. Nerves with Rioja’s goal, Corberán changed his profile to his wingers to go and tickle Kike Salas with Diego López, a better player than Rioja. García Pimienta maintained the drawing although his men revved up the game, especially Lukebakio who is half Sevilla in attack. A whip from the Belgian put Valencia’s goal in trouble, so that in the subsequent corner Saúl combed the near post and the ball was passed close to the goal line. With little, the Sevillistas really threatened Valencia. Up to five men were already warming up in the band. The team had improved slightly, however, needing a different fang. But at the Sánchez-Pizjuán there is always a chance that everything will turn against you with this fake Sevilla. In a counterattack out of nowhere, in a one-on-one from Rioja with the entire field for Gudelj, the Serbian showed his good leg the way out for the left-handed player, who did not hesitate to prepare the shot and shoot Nyland. It was Sevilla’s turn to go against the current. Lukebakio equalized with a direct free kick into the area, with the help of Mamardashvili, but there was a player a little ahead who bothered him, so the goal was annulled. The Sevilla coach used Rubén Vargas as a stimulus to seek a tie. And the Swiss really shook up the match, showing that he is going to claim the starting jersey as soon as he knows the names of his teammates. His shot against the post was the most dangerous thing for the Sevilistas until the end of an image that will be difficult to recover from. Not even the temple is reliable anymore. Luckily, Mamardashvili, who was coming off an injury, saved a shot from Pedrosa in the extra period that could have easily been sent to a corner kick. Nervión exploded with relief, not joy. That was lost a long time ago in those parts. He only waited for the end of the match to give a loud whistle, which he also represented within his disagreement with what he had seen, but with half a smile on his face. That of not losing to the last one. Very little. Or too much, seeing the fight they will surely be in at the end of the course.

