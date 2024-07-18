Nintendo announced in a press release the availability of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. With over 150 lightning challenges from the great classics of the legendary NES era or Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo wants to celebrate the most popular competitive event ever, taken from 13 of the greatest classics that marked the NES generation: Super Mario Bros.Super Mario Bros. 2 and 3, The Legend of ZeldaMetroid, Donkey KongKid Icarus, Excitebike, Ice ClimberBalloon Fight, Zelda II: The Adventure of LinkSuper Mario Bros. The Lost Levels and Kirby’s Adventure. A real dive into the past for fans. There will be a Local Multiplayer mode, designed for challenges of up to 8 players and, finally, through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, it will be possible to participate in the World Tournament which includes five weekly challenges and real-time rankings to elect the fastest and most skilled players in the world.

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) was one of the most iconic consoles of the 90srevolutionizing the world of video games with legendary and innovative titles. This decade saw the rise of epic franchises and the evolution of gaming from simple entertainment to an art form and competitive sport. In March 1990, the first Nintendo World Championships were held in Los Angeles.a national competition that tested the skills of players with challenges taken from the great classics of the NES console. This event laid the foundation for the growth of the phenomenon of competitive electronic sportswhich have now become a billion-dollar global phenomenon.