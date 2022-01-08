In 2007 Alessandro Nannini and Gianni Giudici they took to the track together in the GT Open championship with a Ferrari F430 GT3 year 2006. The racing car, with white livery dating back to the aforementioned period, will go on sale in Paris on February 2, 2022 in an auction held by RM Sotheby’s.

Ferrari has a 4.3 liter V8 engine, with 550 horsepower and aerodynamic specifications relating to the GT Open championship regulations. It has four BBS wheels, the CSAI Technical Passport, the FIA ​​technical form and the F430 Challenge manual. But most of all he has the autographs of the two drivers, ‘printed’ on the roof of the Prancing Horse car. For fans of Formula 1 and beyond, Alessandro Nannini’s career is considered half a work of art: unfortunately, due to the serious helicopter accident he suffered in 1990, he was unable to fulfill his dream of fighting for the world championship. While Gianni Giudici is a ten-year presence on the tracks all over the world, with an equally numerous fan following.

The car for sale debuted in 2006, developed by JMB Racing based on the Challenge specifications to compete in the FIA ​​GT3 European Championship. In 2007 Scuderia Giudici used it, on 7 October, in the GT Open championship in Monza. Giudici and Nannini did not finish the first race, but finished 23rd in the second (first in the GTB class). In April 2008 Giudici again lined up it in Vallelunga, but Raffaele Raimondi ran in place of Nannini, still in the GT Open championship. The current livery is related to that Vallelunga race, even with Nannini’s name still on the bodywork. In short, although the pedigree in terms of results is not so spectacular, it is a car driven by two prominent personalities of Italian motoring, and for this very reason the aforementioned Ferrari acquires a different value than any of its ‘sister’ of the 2006-2008 period.

(images: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)