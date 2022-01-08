Genoa. The new album by the Genoese musician Federico Bagnasco is the result of a long gestation in stages, which began in 2013, “Consort Music”, just released for NbbRecords, like the previous one “The textures of wood”. It is an experimental journey out of time that combines ancient and contemporary inspirations. Bagnasco explains: «The consort, in the Renaissance and Baroque periods, was a set of instruments from the same family, of different sizes and with different voices. For example, there were consort of flutes or, as in our case, of violas, instruments often used by nobles at court ». Graduated from the Paganini Conservatory with full marks, double bass player, teacher, composer and arranger, Bagnasco is one of the founders of the Eutopia Ensemble, directed by Matteo Manzitti, and loves to range between genres.

On the disc he plays the low leg viola, the violone in G and the one in D and is flanked by Maurizio Less, Alberto Pisani, Andrea Gabriele De Venuto, Giorgia Less and Giulio Tanasini.

«It all started thanks to my collaboration with the singer-songwriter Max Manfredi, for whom I recorded the soundtrack of the audiobook“ Trita provincia ”where I reworked ideas taken from some of his songs and improvised on his words» he explains. The re-readings include pieces such as “Under the triumphal bridges of dawn”, “Girotondo felino”, “Nocturnal hypochondria” and “Valium di bells”, from improvisations “Roots of mandrake”, “Canone a tre”, “Brulicar di spirits “. During the lockdown all the material was manipulated and reassembled, with many solo instrument overdubs. Eighteen tracks have emerged, soundscapes of scattered fragments full of re-enactments and references.

«The disc could also be defined as an ecological project, where everything is recycled and nothing is wasted. Or it could be compared to a dish from our Ligurian cuisine, which often uses leftovers to make new recipes “ jokes Bagnasco, who is currently preparing a show for children and has recently created “Among the lost people”, another project between word theater, music and live painting, with the actor Andrea Nicolini and the artist Stefano Giorgi, who also signs the cover of the new album.