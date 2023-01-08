For reasons that are still unknown, the 32-year-old did not descend on the footpath, but in the direction of the pathless area and then fell. He had previously been connected to two other climbers by rope.

A German climber died in an accident in Tyrol. The mountain rescue could only determine his death (symbol image). Image: picture alliance / Martin Huber / picturedesk.com

BA German mountaineer died in a climbing accident in Tyrol. The 32-year-old lost his footing during a tour with two friends in the Ehnbachklamm in Zirl near Innsbruck and fell about 120 meters, the Tyrol police said on Sunday. The emergency doctor of the rescue helicopter could only determine the death of the man, it said.

According to the police, the three climbers, previously connected with ropes, had stowed their equipment when exiting the rock face in order to take a footpath down to the valley. For reasons that have not yet been clarified, the 32-year-old did not descend in the direction of the footpath, but in the direction of the pathless area and then crashed.

The body of the casualty was therefore recovered by the Zirl mountain rescue service, and the companions were looked after by the crisis intervention team.