Home page politics

From: Johanna Werning

Split

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach was actually supposed to take part in the proclamation of the Cologne triumvirate on January 6th. But now he has canceled.

Cologne – SPDPolitician Karl Lauterbach will not take part in one of the most important carnival events in Cologne on January 6th as planned. Only on Tuesday (January 3rd) did that happen Festival Committee Cologne Carnival his participation in the Prince Proclamation 2023 announced – a few days later the in Duren Born ministers, however, backed down. The reason for this is “overlapping appointments”, which would make it impossible to come, explained Lauterbach when asked Cologne City Gazette.

After the Corona dispute: Karl Lauterbach celebrates the proclamation of the prince in Cologne

Health Minister Lauterbach takes part in the prince proclamation (IDZRW assembly) © Carsten Koall/dpa & Beautiful Sports/Imago

The invitation came as a bit of a surprise anyway; Lauterbach had it about a year ago Cologne Carnival and criticized the crowds celebrating there in times of the corona pandemic. The so-called “PriPro”, in which he should now take part, is a big carnival event in Cologne. Up to 1300 people take part in the festive gala, where the triumvirate is lifted into office. The festival committee only received confirmation of Lauterbach’s arrival on Tuesday (January 3) – but now the minister will stay away. And thus possibly avoids conflicts: Because there was trouble about a year ago, nobody forgot at the carnival. The relationship wasn’t always easy, Kamp said jokingly.

What is the Prince Proclamation? ► At the traditional carnival event, the mayor hands over Henrietta Recker rule over Cologne to the Cologne triumvirate. ► The Cologne triumvirate 2023 consists of Prince Boris I, Farmer Marco and Virgin Agrippina. ► WDR broadcasts the Prince Proclamation. Broadcast date is Sunday, January 8, 8:15 p.m.

The reason for the dispute between the festival committee and Lauterbach at the time: in the winter of 2021, the Minister of Health advocated that the carnival should be moved to the summer of 2022. “I would actually prefer a summer carnival‘ Lauterbach said at the time. For the jecken incomprehensible: “It’s a shame how little you, as a Rhinelander, know about carnival‘ began the then Christmas letter from the President of the Festival Committee Christopher Kuckelkorn to Lauterbach. It was only months later that reconciliation was achieved. Lauterbach and Kuckelkorn met digitally and in a “friendly and constructive atmosphere”, it was said at the time.

Cologne Carnival: Lauterbach and Bas here, Woelki unloaded

Not only Lauterbach will be the carnival gala in the ballroom Gürzenich stay away. Also NRW Economics Minister Mona Neubauer (Greens) and Head of State Chancellery Nathanael Liminski (CDU) canceled, reports the KSTA. This is why Bärbel Bas, President of the German Bundestag, is present at the event. After all, the SPD politician is even a patron. However, one person will be missing from the prince proclamation: Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki. For the first time he didn’t get an invitation. The reason for this are allegations of abuse in the Catholic Church. (jw)

