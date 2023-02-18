The debate on the management of Public Health has entered fully this Saturday in the pre-campaign of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. One week after the massive demonstration in Madrid against the management of the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, especially due to the precarious situation of the Primary Care and Emergency services in this community, the president of the Popular Party has implicitly supported the Madrid president and, in a generic way, the health policies of the autonomies governed by her party.

“Public Health does not defend itself by changing a minister every year,” Núñez Feijóo criticized the temporary nature of the four heads of the department who have passed through the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. «It defends itself by building hospitals and health centers, investing in equipment and technology, training the best doctors in Europe, improving waiting lists… It is easier to make a banner than a hospital; we like to make hospitals and others, a banner”, the leader of the PP has sentenced in a veiled reference to the protest last Sunday in Madrid with some 250,000 attendees, according to data from the Government Delegation.

Núñez Feijóo has stressed that Sánchez’s commitments and acts “are an imposture” and has defended that “health management should not be trivialized or politicized”. «I have dedicated ten years of my life to administering Public Health, in Galicia and in the central government, and it is important to treat all citizens equally regardless of their income. We all finance the service and we will continue to do so with our taxes”, he promised.

During his speech in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in an act with the local candidates for the elections on May 28, the opposition leader has influenced the politicization of the Ministry of Health of the coalition government. He has said that it has become “a launch of candidates, a political casting”, in reference to the current minister Carolina Darias, PSOE candidate for mayor of Las Palmas.

In the same way, he has entered into hand-to-hand combat with Sánchez by pointing out that he is confused if he believes that criticizing the Health Service is criticizing the PP. «The communities with the longest waiting list are those governed by the socialists. It’s the world upside down. Sánchez does not mind opposing their regional presidents to oppose the PP, “said Núñez Feijóo to applause from the attendees, including the former popular minister and former mayor of Las Palmas José Manuel Soria, whose management has been praised.

The “botch” of the Trans Law



Feijóo has also shared his leadership’s position regarding the government’s “legislative botchwork”, referring to the ‘only yes is yes’ and Trans laws, which were approved this week in Congress. He has said that it is a “falsehood and sarcasm” that the Executive boasts of “protecting women”: “For them, feminism is a battlefield, a fight, with which they intend to scratch votes on behalf of women. No government had divided feminism so much with a lamentable legal technique,” she lamented.

The leader of the PP has reiterated that his party will support the bill presented by the PSOE to reform the law of comprehensive guarantee of sexual freedom and has advanced that it will repeal the Trans Law if it reaches Moncloa and that it will replace it with another, because “we cannot understand that a minor can change their sex by going to the civil registry”. “He goes against women, doctors, lawyers, teachers, the feminist collective and the parents of transsexual children. They have imposed the minority ideology on common sense”, he has sentenced.