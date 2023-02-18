Mom I missed the plane and its direct sequel Mom, I missed my plane: I got lost in New York are two of the most iconic Christmas movies in cinematic history. The franchise, after these two films, has spawned further sequels which though they all turned out to be somewhat disappointing.

These sequels, unlike the first two chapters of the franchise, did not see the presence of the actor Macaulay Culkinthat is, the one who interpreted the iconic Kevin McCallister. Well, according to what reported by Microsoft Startit seems that the actor could return to play the character that made him famous in a new film in the franchise distributed on Disney+.

Apart from this indiscretion, born from sources that Microsoft Start defines “reliable and proven” nothing else is known about this possible return of Macaulay Culkin.

The most recent film in the Home Alone franchise was Home Sweet Home Alonei.e. the sixth film in the series. The feature film saw Archie Yates in the role of Max Mercer and the return of Devin Ray Tray in the role of Buzz McCallister. During the said film it is revealed that Kevin McCallister owns a security company.

Kevin’s return as CEO of a successful security company in the Home Alone franchise would be an interesting starting point for this hypothetical sequel. Obviously we are talking about mere theories and speculations and currently this news is not substantiated by official statements from Disney.