“If Valencia has experienced a national emergency, it is essential that there be a national response.” Almost three months after the DANA, the opposition leader returns to the Valencian Community for the fifth time since the tragic floods to convey a message of “hope” embodied in a reconstruction plan. “As a candidate for the presidency of the Government, I come to commit my early electoral program to the Valencian Community. Not because it occurs to me now, I committed myself in Congress, when the royal aid decrees were discussed, to present a Valencia Plan. No we can fall short or still. “The PP’s commitment to Valencia will be total.” So much so that Alberto Núñez Feijóo has proposed the reconstruction of the affected areas as part of his future electoral program.

“The current Government can adopt this document or ignore it if they maintain the will to leave the Valencian Community alone. I can assure you that this is my government program and I can assure you that this plan will be approved in the Senate.” Thus, he has presented a plan endowed with 12,000 million euros to be executed in 10 years, “the largest investment in the history of the Valencian Community in a specific period of time.” , with the aim of guaranteeing that something similar cannot happen again, recovering the damage caused by DANA in the agricultural, tourist and industrial sectors and advancing the main infrastructures of this community in a decade to achieve a vertebrate territory, sewn and competitive with the rest of European regions.

“Valencia cannot be alone, she is not there for patches. I do not want to deceive anyone, but I am afraid that most of these investments will not be accepted by the Government, it will be left for the next legislature,” he said. noted during a business meeting in this city. “If there are almost 850,000 people affected, 60,000 homes damaged, 138,712 vehicles damaged, 2,867 Ertes and more than 4,000 self-employed workers who have stopped their activity, if all this does not require a maximum national response, what has to happen in Spain for it to happen? there?”, he reflected.

