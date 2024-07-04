Developer Nexon first acknowledged the issue on Twitter the other day, apologizing for the “inconvenience caused” by the connection error. An hour later, the developer revealed that the issues were caused by an MS network error and that it would therefore be necessary to wait for a recovery, which occurred almost an hour later.

Nexon’s new free-to-play game, The First Descendant, is a success, but things aren’t going as well as the team had probably hoped. The game has in fact suffered several moments of disservice, with servers unable to connect fans.

Criticisms of The First Descendant

The First Descendant has received criticisms also for the types of microtransactions present. Although this is a standard element for a free-to-play game, the way the economy of the cooperative shooter is managed does not please many.

“It’s like Warframe but made by Nexon,” reads one review. “The game is heavily monetized and run by a greedy publisher with shady practices, but it’s a nice change of scenery if you’re coming from Warframe. It’s a free game; try it, but don’t ‘invest’ money in it.”

Despite a rocky start, The First Descendant is attracting many players to Steam. According to SteamDB, the shooter reached a peak of 229,257 players a few days ago. Reviews from these players, however, remain “Average.”

Also, we know that The First Descendant has frame rate issues but Nexon has already provided a fix, although it’s a bit boring.