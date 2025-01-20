After his brilliant time in Yida, where he won a new Spanish Super Cup by beating Real Madrid, and the victory against Betis that qualified him for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, Barça returned in Getafe to the harsh reality of the League , where he goes through an increasingly deeper pothole.

Flick’s team has added just 6 points from the last 24 they have played, a figure that culminated in the disappointing draw at the old Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in Getafe, a stadium that they are not good at at all.

Laporta

“The fact that Koundé was not given a penalty is a scandal”

During the match, which ended with a 1-1 draw, there was a very clear action in the Azulona area, in which Koundé suffered a prolonged grab inside the area with the ball in play that clearly looked like a penalty. But neither González Fuertes nor his colleagues in the VAR determined this.

In the press room, Hansi Flick did not want to stop to analyze the action, but he did, and forcefully, this Monday when President Joan Laporta left the City of Justice in Barcelona, ​​where he went to testify in a alleged case of fraud.

Barcelona’s top leader exploded before getting into his car in statements published by Sport. “The refereeing in Getafe is a shame,” he began, calm, but at the same time angry with what happened.

Laporta did not stop there and specified what he was referring to. “That that penalty was not awarded to Koundé is a scandal. A scandal! You should repeat it more times,” he urged the journalists present.