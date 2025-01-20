Of course, Lindsey Vonn had different ideas for this weekend. Her return to Cortina, to the ski slope that once brought her world fame, was supposed to be triumphant. Vonn won twelve of her 82 World Cup victories on the Tofana, on the most demanding and at the same time most beautiful route in the Women’s World Cup. The ski world therefore expected Lindsey Vonn to be on the podium or at least close to it. It would have been the logical continuation of their remarkable comeback story, which had started successfully and was only missing the crowning glory. But in skiing, it’s only when you reach the finish line that it’s always clear how the story will really end – if you even make it there. Hardly anyone knows this better than Vonn.