Feijóo is already learning Catalan

“By ear.” Just by ear. Alberto Núñez Feijóo learns Catalan. He has not detailed whether in “intimacy” as Aznar did, with a private teacher or if he connects to an online course every afternoon. But, go for it. For whatever reason… You never know. He confessed it, among jokes, in the traditional Christmas drink that he offered to journalists who usually follow – or not – the PP’s information while the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies held a debate on DANA. The what? La DANA: More than 200 dead, a negligent government, an absent president… And the popular ones, of course.

What we were going for. The man who equated Puigdemont’s men with terrorists – with the invaluable help of Judge García Castellón; the one who flirted with the idea of ​​outlawing independence groups; the one who accused the neoconvergents of wanting to break up Spain; The one who called for “a mobilization of maximums” so that the Spaniards could speak out about the amnesty and about Catalonia is no longer that man. It’s another. He is the one who now speaks of Miriam Nogueras as “a very nice person.” He is the one who defends that, unlike the PNV, Junts is a “coherent party.” It is the one who considers that the independent They are “a valid interlocutor.” And he is the one who no longer hides that “he has an affinity” with those who previously spread the bubonic plague. Tick, tock…