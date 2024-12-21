Social networks have become a great lost and found platform. Thousands of people post lost belongings on their profiles to find people who have been able to find them, however, sometimes the story takes an unexpected turn.

That was the case of a young man who traveled to Tenerife to support Real Deportivo de La Coruña, a team of which he is a big fan. The match was finally suspended due to strong winds throughout the island, but its fans united in a stayed in the surroundings from the hotel where the players were resting.

It was then when this fan lost the sweatshirt with which he encourages and supports the Galician team, which he keeps fondly for having great sentimental and family value. When he became certain of the loss, the young man did not hesitate to post to your X profile what happened, thanking for its diffusion in the hope of finding the item.

“I have lost this sweatshirt with great sentimental value at the NH hotel in Tenerife. If anyone knows anything, please let me know (dissemination is appreciated),” he shared. The next day something happened that this young man did not expect, a Twitter user responded to his tweet with an image of his sweatshirt on Wallapop.

The man assured in his X account that it was his garment: “Well yes. Indeed it is my sweatshirt. I know this because it has the same stains that mine had and it is the same size. What can I do to get it back?” The description sold a “sweatshirt in good condition, Adidas and original.”

From 50 to 110 euros

“I exchanged it with the Dépor fans over the weekend, I’m not going to use it and I’m listening to offers,” added the seller, stating that he couldn’t know for sure what size it was but that its sale was urgentat 50 euros initial. The fan decided to talk to him to get it again, but the price had already risen to 110 euros due to the interest that had been generated.

Despite telling his story, the seller did not budge and he claimed to have exchanged that garment and that he would sell it to the person who offered a higher price. Shortly after, both the ad and the account were completely deleted.

This situation has gone viral on social networks and has caused a stir among other users who support the young fan by offering him support and even legal helpby lawyers. “The issue is getting very heated… thank you for all the support. We will continue to apply pressure until that person backs down and gives me the sweatshirt back…”, he stated.