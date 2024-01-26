Claire and Jill they are the perfect couple in gorgeous cosplay realized by ashen.reina and toriealistwo Russian models who have a clear passion for the Resident Evil saga: the photos below confirm it.

Last November the Resident Evil series exceeded 150 million copies sold and there is no doubting the extraordinary popularity of the Capcom franchise, which is following a mixed path between unpublished chapters and fantastic remakes.

Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine they literally shine in Irene and Torie's interpretations, thanks not only to the beauty of the models but also to the care taken in the creation of the clothes, makeup, wigs and accessories.