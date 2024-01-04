Shortly before the start of the new year 2024, San Juan de Lurigancho surprised everyone and everyone by announcing a totally free mega concert. The Municipality invited all residents to be part of this festival that will bring together large Peruvian groups and singers. Through social networks, the list of stars that will make all attendees dance and enjoy is read. Find out the details in this note.

When is the free concert in San Juan de Lurigancho?

As reported by the Municipality of San Juan de LurigancholThe concerts will take place on the 12th and 13th for the district's 57th anniversary.

“Everyone is invited! Let's celebrate together the 57th anniversary of the founding of our beloved district with the presentation of great artists, on January 12 and 13 at the La Hacienda location. They will be days of pure fun and the best thing: entry is completely free,” reads the description of the publication.

San Juan de Lurigancho. Photo: Instagram

What time are the free concerts in San Juan de Lurigancho?

The publication shows that on the first day of concerts (Friday, January 12) these artists will perform:

Anthony Ponce: 9.15 pm

Serrano Heart: 12.00 am

Furthermore, on the second date of concerts, which will take place on Saturday the 13th of the same month, these figures will play their best hits.

Jeison Manuel: 8.30 pm

JP El Chamako: 9.45 pm