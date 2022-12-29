The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the activation of the electronic signature feature at the level of ministries and federal entities, using digital identity technologies (UAE Pass), in cooperation with the digital identity platform.

In this regard, Her Excellency Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Authority, explained that all ministries and federal entities can start implementing the electronic signature on all procedures included in the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”, according to the mechanisms specified in this regard and within the best means of protection. and confidentiality, as the system will automatically transfer them to the UAE Digital Identity Application (UAE Pass) to complete the electronic signature procedures through it.

It called on those concerned and employees in the federal entities to take advantage of the new feature, and activate their accounts in the digital identity (UAE Pass); So that they can benefit from using this technology.

She stated that this project reflects the authority’s keenness to develop the system and work tools in the federal government, and to speed up procedures, pointing out that it primarily serves the directions of the wise leadership of the state with regard to automating government services and converting them into smart ones, to improve and enrich customer experiences.

She appreciated the efforts of the strategic partners who cooperated with the authority to make this strategic project a success, namely: (The Communications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, Dubai Digital Authority, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs, and Ports Security).