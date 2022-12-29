The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, announced late yesterday evening the removal of the barricades on the Serbian-Kosovan border starting today, after holding a meeting with the Serb minority in Kosovo. According to the Serbian president, Serb citizens in Kosovo have told him that they “do not want to harm their country” and have explained that they will remove the barricades erected after tensions have increased, even if the mistrust towards the Kosovan authorities “has not disappeared ‘, Politika newspaper reported.

Vucic specified that the barricades cannot be removed in two hours and that the process will last between 24 and 48 hourswarning that they could be installed “forever” by the Serb minority in Kosovo if Pristina were to continue the policy of “terror against the Serbs”.

Similarly, Kosovar Serbs have asked the Serbian government for guarantees that Belgrade will never recognize Kosovo’s “independence” “in any of its forms,” ​​according to Politika.

Serbia asked NATO in mid-December to deploy 1,000 Serbian security forces to Kosovo, an unprecedented request based on a UN resolution; however, Vucic said he expected a negative response from the North Atlantic Alliance.

The NATO mission in Kosovo, KFOR, which is responsible for these security measures, has already increased its presence in the area, especially in the Jarinje pass. To date, five EU member states, including Spain, do not recognize the independence of the former Serbian province.

UN – The UN today hailed the measures taken in the last few hours to “reduce tensions” in the northern part of Kosovo and appealed to all parties to return to the table for dialogue. The representative of the United Nations in Kosovo, Caroline Ziadeh, said she was confident that relations could be “normalized as soon as possible”, and highlighted the “conscientious” work undertaken in recent weeks by the international community, in order to ensure ” the security and stability” of the area.