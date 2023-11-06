Despite criticism: The constitutional judges are once again welcoming the federal government. This time the ministers Marco Buschmann and Lisa Paus are speaking.

The Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court has passed a judgment: Peter Müller, Doris König (chair) and Sibylle Kessal-Wulf (from right) Image: dpa

Dhe Federal Constitutional Court will receive the Federal Government on Wednesday evening as part of its regular meetings with other constitutional bodies. This time it’s about “crisis as a driver of state modernization”. Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) and constitutional judge Astrid Wallrabenstein will give presentations. Another topic is “Intergenerational Justice – Political Model and Constitutional Principle”. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) and constitutional judge Martin Eifert will speak on this.

“Dialogue between the state organs”

The meeting of the Federal Constitutional Court in the Chancellery at the end of June 2021 caused criticism. During the Corona crisis, people talked about making decisions in uncertainty. The Federal Constitutional Court later deemed a rejection request due to bias to be obviously inadmissible. The regular meetings between the Federal Constitutional Court and the Federal Government “to exchange ideas and experiences” are “an expression of this interorganizational respect in the sense of a ‘dialogue between state organs’”.

The same applies to the Federal President’s regular visits to the Federal Constitutional Court and the meetings of the Federal Constitutional Court with members of the German Bundestag.

The meetings within the framework of this dialogue between the highest constitutional bodies are “completely unsuitable for raising doubts about the impartiality of the judges of the Federal Constitutional Court.”