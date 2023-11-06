The curtain falls on the WEC season, which returns to offer a premier class full of participants. With the exception of the 24 hours of Le Mans, Toyota confirms itself as the undisputed dominator. It could hardly have been otherwise, being able to boast years of knowledge of the car-track package. However, the pursuers continue to get closer, with the hope of being able to witness closer battles next season. Meanwhile, the Bahrain marathon sheds light on Toyota’s areas of superiority, which turn out to be pure performance and agility in driving.

Ferrari good on degradation

A recurring theme for two thirds of the season was the challenge between Toyota and Ferrari, with the 499Ps in great shape on the flying lap and then paying off in the comparison with the GR010s on race pace. The dynamics suggested a difficulty for the Prancing Horse cars in managing tire degradation by pushing the pilots themselves to speak publicly about a problem in this regard, also commented in the previous reflections on these pages.

Ferrari’s top management, however, offers a different interpretation, starting from the technical manager Ferdinando Cannizzo: “I think we were the best car in terms of degradation. If you look at the tracks, we were very consistent lap after lap, even in the second stints. This obviously forced us to be cautious. When you race such a heavy car you have to be careful. However, the way we prepared the set-up and managed the race was fine.” You can verify by checking the increase in times of each car before and after the various stops. To mitigate the weight of the traffic variable, we chose to compare the best of the first five laps of each stint with the best of the last five laps.

Toyota #8 Ferrari #50 Jota #38 Stint 1 +1.9 s +2.5 s +2.6 s Stint 2 +1.3 s +1.0 sec +2.0 s Stint 3 +1.6 s +0.2 s +1.6 s Stint 4 +2.0 s +1.7 s +2.4 s Stint 5 +1.4 s +1.2 s -0.4 s Stint 6 +1.1 s +0.8 s +2.5 s Stint 7 +1.9 s +1.3 s +1.7 s Stint 8 +1.9 s +0.9 s +1.8 s Best ride 1’50”6 1’51”5 1’51”0

Ferdinando Cannizzo’s words are effectively reflected in the numbers. It should be noted that thermal degradation depends on numerous factors, including the pace maintained, strategies, tire rotation in the pits, traffic and more. Toyota, for example, is the only one to have to fit a set of medium tires at the end having used them in qualifying, while the Porsche Jota was hindered in its pace by the two 499Ps for a long time. However, the general picture tells of a Ferrari that in Bahrain was the best at containing the drop in performance during its stints. Conversely, since the time of the two Toyotas there has not been a clear superiority in the management of degradation. “The consistency was there”, comments Cannizzo. “You have to take into account that if you’re not the fastest car but you want to maintain a certain pace, sometimes that impacts its entire package, not just the tyres. However, if you only look at the degradation, we must be happy with how our car handles the tyres.”

Toyota queen of pace

The advantage that Toyota systematically builds at each race therefore has different origins. The competitiveness of a car derives from a mix of different factors, where degradation is accompanied by pure performance. “In the other races we never had a problem with tire degradation, but with pace,” the reflection of Ferdinando Cannizzo. If you look at the fastest laps in the race in fact, the passage of the winning Toyota is 4 tenths faster than the Hertz-Jota, reaching 9 tenths in comparison with the Ferrari #50.

Japanese Hypercars express a clear superiority in pace especially at the start of the race, before dusk. In the first 4 hours, however, the asphalt temperature goes from 42° to 32°C, a change which, together with the rubberizing of the track, affects the balance of the cars. The evolution of the track does not suit Toyota, which already in the hottest hours was complaining of a certain understeer, while the increase in grip makes life easier for the Ferraris, with the 499P still unable to match the absolute aerodynamic load of the GR010.

More than degradation, as Cannizzo reports, between Toyota, Porsche and Ferrari there has been “an obvious difference in pace”, not attributable solely to the BoP. The race was played mainly in the central sector, the most relevant from the point of view of aerodynamic load and slow speed agility. If between Spa and Le Mans Toyota seemed to lack in aerodynamic efficiency, between Fuji and Bahrain it instead shows that it boasts an excellent load level. Conversely, for Porsche it is difficult to establish how much the times in the second sector are attributable to aerodynamic qualities and how much to a minimum weight 34 kg lower than the Japanese Hypercars. Ferrari for its part suffers from a lack of traction and acceleration, the origin of which is divided between load, mechanical set-up and Balance of Performance.

New hierarchies in a straight line

The difference between the second and first half of the season is that Ferrari can no longer compensate for Toyota’s pace with the excellent straight-line speed of the 499P, the result of its aerodynamic efficiency. The reason is twofold. Winding slopes like Fuji and especially Bahrain they have several straights, but shorter than the stretches of Spa, Le Mans and Monza, also preceded by low-traffic hairpin bends. This reduces the time spent at high speeds where low aerodynamic drag could emerge.

Added to this is the rewriting of the Balance of Performance after the 24 hours of Le Mans. In particular, Ferrari’s power deficit compared to Toyota has increased, going from 3 to 9 kW. The effects emerge by comparing the straight-line speed readings in qualifying, thus avoiding the slipstreams and lift-and-coast typical of the race. It is clear how the weakening of the 499P has deprived Ferrari of his superiority in the sprint. The lag is particularly large in Bahrain, where aerodynamic efficiency struggles to emerge due to lower speeds, placing greater weight on power.

MAXIMUM SPEEDS DURING QUALIFICATION AND TESTING Portimao Spa Le Mans Monza Fuji Bahrain Ferrari (509 kW): 310.3 km/h Ferrari (509 kW): 318.7 km/h Ferrari (509 kW): 343.4 km/h Toyota (507 kW): 315.8 km/h Toyota (514 kW): 319.5 km/h Toyota (514 kW): 301.0 km/h Toyota (512 kW): 308.6 km/h Toyota (512 kW): 315.9 km/h Toyota (512 kW): 342.3 km/h Porsche(506kW): 314.9 km/h Ferrari (505 kW): 317.6 km/h Porsche(514kW): 296.9 km/h Porsche(516kW): 305.9 km/h Porsche(516kW): 315.0 km/h Porsche(516kW): 342.3 km/h Ferrari (497 kW): 314.0 km/h Porsche(514kW): 315.8 km/h Ferrari (505 kW): 293.7 km/h See also WEC | Ferrari, a pleasing podium: "Satisfied and proud"

The pit race

The last important aspect of the Bahrain marathon concerns the management of the pit stops. The laps coming out of the pits are always indicative of the speed of each car in bringing the tires up to temperature. Compared to the previous Fuji race there was one greater uniformity in the choice of compounds, with all participants always using the hard tyre, with the exception of Toyota’s final stint on medium. A framework that makes the results more representative.

Jota #38 Toyota #7 Toyota #8 Ferrari #50 Ferrari #51 Porsche #6 Out Lap, stop 1 3’15”245”’ 3’13”350”’ 3’11”342”’ 3’17”401”’ 3’15”456”’ 3’17”746”’ Out Lap, stop 2 3’24”334”’ 3’17”143”’ 3’21”339”’ 3’19”129”’ 3’17”899”’ 3’25”818”’ Out Lap, stop 3 3’17”293”’ 3’13”872”’ 3’14”149”’ 3’09”891”’ 3’12”651”’ 3’28”030”’ Out Lap, stop 4 3’21”172”’ 3’28”960”’ 3’22”468”’ 3’23”830”’ 3’26”821”’ 3’21”392”’ Out Lap, stop 5 3’22”690”’ 3’17”365”’ 3’19”299”’ 3’14”349”’ 3’14”410”’ 3’17”333”’ Out Lap, stop 6 3’24”869”’ 3’18”424”’ 3’24”265”’ 3’19”840”’ 3’21”424”’ 3’20”530”’ Out Lap, stop 7 3’21”931”’ 3’20”451”’ 3’23”771”’ 3’18”044”’ 3’18”255”’ 3’13”991”’ Out Lap, stop 8 3’15”245”’ 3’13”350”’ 3’11”342”’ 3’17”401”’ 3’15”456”’ 3’17”746”’ Pit lane time 9’52” 9’48” 9’54” 9’38” 9’42” 10’04” Total Gap Out Lap / +0.7 s +1.8 s +3.6 +4 s +14 seconds

The first thing that catches your eye is the big difference in exit times between the #6 Penske Porsche and the #38 Hertz-Jota. It is proof of how much the driver’s sensitivity, the set-up and the electronics can make a difference in tire preparation even with the same car. In general, throughout the race the Porsche Jota, the two Toyotas and the two 499Ps showed a similar speed in warming up their tires. Ferrari instead it emerges as the best in pit stop execution, with the #50 spending 14 seconds less in the pits than the Jota, its direct opponent for the podium. The two Reds often defended or recovered the position on the Porsche during the stops, a quality that made the difference in winning the last podium of the season.