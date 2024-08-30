Not all debuts are rosy. There are great moments in sports when very young athletes demonstrate their abilities at the first glance of the general public. There are other times when the unexpected can happen, especially because young age and “lack of” experience (if you can call it that at the highest levels) can play a decisive role. This time we are talking about a “debut with a bang”, we are talking about the young Formula 1 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

It was supposed to be the perfect day for Andrea Kimi Antonelli but it turned into a nightmare. After a good start in Monza, at the Italian Grand Prix, the young Formula 1 driver went off the track with his Mercedes at the exit of the Parabolica, crashing into the barriers. The organizers of the Grand Prix immediately showed the red flag.

Fortunately, the 18-year-old Italian emerged unharmed from theaccidentbut the disappointment of having compromised his debut in Formula 1 was palpable. There will certainly be other opportunities for him to demonstrate his talent, Andrea Kimi Antonelli can certainly become an important name in Formula 1 in the future.

With the many and generous praise received in the previous days, even from a super champion like Lewis Hamilton who called him “an extraordinary talent”, the accident must have been difficult to digest for the young Mercedes driver. The cameras also went to fish out George Russell, who had “lent” his single-seater to Antonelli, while he observed the damage suffered by the car.

At the end of the first free practice sessions on Friday, after the “return” of the red flag on the Italian circuit, it was the usual Max Verstappen, leader of the Formula 1 World Championship, who recorded the best time. Excellent performance by Charles Leclerc, second in the Ferrari, followed by Lando Norris in the McLaren in third place, also a very young talent who has risen sharply in recent years. Carlos Sainz, in the other Ferrari, obtained the fourth best time.

After the accident, Toto Wolff, Mercedes manager and executive director, immediately radioed Antonelli to reassure him. Teammate Lewis Hamilton, as soon as he was informed of the incident, promptly asked for news on the young man’s conditions. Thus, his story ends bitterly. debut under the spotlight, with Antonelli undergoing a check-up at the racetrack’s Medical Center, as per official procedure. The young driver’s Formula 1 weekend in Monza continues with his commitment in the cadet category.