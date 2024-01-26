Former English champion Michael Owen has told the story of his son James, who suffers from a genetic disease that has left him blind

A real drama is what the former English footballer is experiencing Michael Owen. His son James, in fact, suffers from Stargardt syndrome, a rare eye disease, which left him clinically blind at just 18 years old. The former Ballon d'Or winner, guest on a British programme, spoke about his emotions in this regard and announced the release of a documentary which will talk about the world of sport for the blind.

Michael Owen is one of the most important English footballers in history. From 1996 to 2013 he wore the shirts of glorious clubs such as LiverpoolReal Madrid, Newcastle And Manchester United, in addition to that of the English national team, of which he was also captain. In 2001, at the height of his career, he won the prestigious Golden Pale.

Today Owen is a loving husband and father, who together with his son is fighting for a drama that hit them.

James, his son of just 17 years oldis in fact affected by Stargardt syndrome.

There Stargardt syndromeas the site reports OrphanetAnd “a rare ocular disease, usually characterized by progressive loss of central vision associated with irregular yellow-white macular and perimacular patches on the back of the eye, and a central atrophic macular lesion“.

The boy discovered he had this pathology at the age of 8 and as the years went by it worsened until it was defined by the doctors 'clinically blind'.

The words of Michael Owen

Guests on the program Good Morning BritainJames and Michael Owen spoke about their drama, with the footballer in particular heartbroken who has to tell about pray every evening in his bed so that one is found treatment for his son's genetic disease.

You want to take away all the pain, you feel sorry for him every time he goes to the hospital and takes new drops that make his eyes sting and he cries all day. It was very difficult for us when we found out that this was an incurable disease at the time.

The former footballer, however, explains that he tries to still find the positive in the story: