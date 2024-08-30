A fire broke out last night in the third-floor apartment of lawyer Giorgio Pompei, in Terracina. The man died from the burns he suffered

Tragic episode occurred in Terracina. The lawyer George Pompeii he died following a fire that broke out during the night inside his apartment on the third floor of a building on Via Fiume.

Lawyer Giorgio Pompei dies

The victim desperately tried to escape by seeking shelter from the fury of the flames on his home balcony. Unfortunately, all his attempts were in vain: The lawyer lost his life due to the burns he suffered and the smoke he inhaled. In fact, once the rescuers entered the apartment they found Pompei already lifeless.

The reconstruction of the fire that caused the death of the lawyer Giorgio Pompei

The tragic accident that cost the life of the lawyer Giorgio Pompei occurred this evening, Friday 30 August. A fire, for reasons yet to be ascertained by investigators, suddenly broke out in the man’s apartment and spread at great speed.

According to what the first surveys have shown, the fire would have the apartment was completely destroyed in a very short period of time. In fact, the lawyer Pomepi did not even have the opportunity to leave the house and save himself. It is therefore not excluded that the flames surprised him in his sleep, preventing him from escaping towards the exit.

tragic fire in Terracina

Once the alarm was raised, the rescuers promptly arrived at the scene of the fire. Unfortunately, however, as soon as they entered the house they found the lifeless body of the victim, already dead when they arrived. Therefore, they could not do anything for him, except to limit themselves to declaring his death.

The investigations are underway

The body of the lawyer Giorgio Pompei has been transferred to the hospital, awaiting whether the magistrates order an autopsy or not.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing their investigations to discover the causes that led to the outbreak of the violent fire. The victim’s apartment, completely destroyed by the flames, has been declared unusable. The palace, on the other hand, would seem not having suffered any damage.

violent fire in the apartment of the lawyer Giorgio Pompei

Many messages of condolence expressed by friends and acquaintances and dedicated to the premature passing of the lawyer:

“What sad news, when he came to drop something off at the registry office, we had long chats, condolences to the family”.