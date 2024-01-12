Andrea Llosa was interviewed by Veronica Linares for your channel Youtube and among many points, the host of 'Andrea', a program that bears her name, referred to the rivalry with Magaly Medina. The journalist issued a strong opinion about the 'Magpie' and also left him a severe warning. Find out the details in this note.

What did Andrea Llosa say about Magaly Medina?

As is known, Andrea Llosa He has had some showbiz characters on his set, but with the theme that he always spreads in his segment (to deal with DNA cases, alimony, among others).

“Everything that has to do with legal issues, I touch on them, but what happens, I understand that Magaly doesn't like that and that's when she jumps and whistles. And I don't care, I'm still going to continue doing it.” and there is none (it does not say in my contract) and there cannot be anyone in this entire world who can tell me that I cannot do it,” he said at the beginning.

Andrea commented that certain showbiz characters have preferred to go to her set instead of the 'Urraca' set: Dayanita, Robotín, Juan Víctor (Andrea San Martín's ex-partner) and family members and John Kelvin. “In addition, there are people who are looking for me, well, who want to appear on my program, just as there are people who are looking for her and it does not mean that she is the owner of the showbiz characters.” (…) If she has complained to Management (about me), that's not my thing, I don't even go to Management, I'm only going for my contract, nothing more,” he said.

What did Magaly Medina say about Dayanita's case?

Magaly Medina He was outraged by the Dayanita case that Andrea saw on her program. According to 'Urraca', she had the entire agreement with the comedian to travel to the jungle and help her with the DNA test that she requested to solve her case. However, she ended up performing in Andrea's segment.

“We spoke here that day with her, we convinced her and we promised her that if I had to personally travel to the jungle, a region of Peru where I am very loved, we would all go to this program. The next day, for things that I will not comment on in this program, others were the ones who anticipated an idea released here. This is television, the competition is not always outside, sometimes it is also in the house and things are snatched away,” said Magaly Medina.