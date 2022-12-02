OfMarcus Gable shut down

Hagen Reinhold made it into the Bundestag for the FDP from the far north. In politics, it sparked with him for the second time. The father of three now loves a former party singer.

Munich – Politically, the FDP seems to be in the identification phase after a year in the traffic light government. One of the 92 members of the Bundestag from the Liberals is already private. As Member of Parliament Hagen Reinhold Ostsee-Zeitung confirmed he is now dating former adult actress Annina Ucatis.

“We got to know and love each other through the party,” revealed the 44-year-old, who is running for the “Rostock constituency – Rostock II district” and has been a member of the Bundestag since 2017. Before it was loud North Sea newspaper so-called “beautiful Hagen” with Karoline Preisler, another FDP politician, in a relationship. The now separated couple have three children together. The relationship should picture said to have lasted 16 years.

This love has expired: Annina Ucatis appeared in 2013 with her then partner Theodor Semmelhaack. © IMAGO / Eventpress

FDP politician loves former Miss election winner: she was already in the Big Brother house

While Preisler gained national fame in the first days of the pandemic with her Corona diary about her illness and the quarantine she kept on Twitter, Reinhold’s new love has so far attracted more attention as a presenter, party singer and actress in adult films. The 43-year-old comes from Bremerhaven and won loudly North Sea newspaper Photo contests and pageants.

On TV she appeared in the “Harald Schmidt Show”, but also in the show “Peep!” or in the late night talk show “Veronas Welt”. She also participated in the 9th season of “bigbrother” part, in the TV container she fell in love with the insurance salesman Sascha Schwan, which both on “RTL II” brought the docu-soap “Annina and Sascha in Love”.

FDP politician with ex-party singer together: She is running for the FDP in Elmshorn

Ucatis also earned her money as a party singer on Mallorca. But that life in the limelight left her in 2013 when she married millionaire real estate entrepreneur Theodor Semmelhaack in Las Vegas. The trained real estate agent had also met him on television, like someone at the time picturereport can be found.

In Semmelhaack’s company in Elmshorn near Hamburg, she was promoted to head of management and project management. Which means that their field of business has shifted significantly. In 2021, she then positioned herself more broadly when Ucatis joined the FDP. In the 2023 local elections in Elmshorn, as Annina Semmelhaack – that is her real name – she is on a “promising” list place behind top candidate Pascal Mengels.

Makes his new love public: Hagen Reinhold is with Annina Ucatis. © IMAGO / Future Image

FDP member of parliament and ex-erotic actress in adult films: “It’s the great love”

A joint photo of her and Reinhold can already be found on Ucatis’ Instagram account. There they stand side by side in front of an advertising wall for the German Construction Trade Day. The blonde also seems to want to push the topic of real estate construction in the FDP – with a member of the construction committee at her side.

Personally, she couldn’t be better off. “It’s the great love and we’re going into a happy future together,” enthused Ucatis in the picture. Reinhold describes himself on his homepage as “happily in a relationship, 3 children”. In any case, he wants to work for the “compatibility of family and work”. Ucatis certainly has no objections to this either. (mg)

