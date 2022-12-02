Pnrr, EU funds at risk. The 55 goals by 2022 are a problem

The government Melons has to deal with different emergencies and in a very short time. In addition to the approval of the budget law by the Parliament by December 31st to avoid the provisional exercisethere is the problem of Pnrr. On the national recovery and resilience plan – we read in the Corriere della Sera – while the executive is dealing with the task force from Brussels visiting Rome to check the status of implementation, which appears latethe Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, says that postponements of the 2026 deadline for the complete implementation of the Plan are not possible. In the implementation of the Pnrr «all countries have difficulties», said Gentiloni yesterday speaking at a debate in Il Messaggero. “Some have asked for referrals on the date of 2026 – he added -, but they are not possible from a technical, political and legal point of view ».

Words – continues the Corriere – that come as one cold shower on the intention of the government, anticipated by various ministers, of ask for more time to implement the Plan. «I know what the difficulties we have are – said Gentiloni -. Need correct what goes right but work to implement. I know the government is committed to complying with the targets». Italy, which has already collected 66.9 billion of the 191.5 expected up to 2026, it must hit i 55 goals scheduled for the second half of 2022 to obtain the third tranche of loans, equal to 19 billion.

