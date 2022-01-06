Home page politics

“However, the consequences of school closings are just as dramatic”: Ria Schröder. © Georg Wendt / dpa

The number of corona infections is increasing day by day. How do you deal with the schools in this situation? The liberal education expert, Ria Schröder, has a very clear opinion on this.

Berlin – The education policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group, Ria Schröder, has called for Omikron to keep the promise for open schools even if the corona numbers rise sharply.

The virus variant is a great burden because it spreads quickly and the high numbers of infections frightened many people, Schröder told the German Press Agency. “However, the consequences of school closings are just as dramatic, only psychological and physical stress, domestic violence or learning deficits are initially invisible.”

The education ministers of the federal states reaffirmed their goal on Wednesday not to close large schools again. After changes to the Infection Protection Act by the traffic light parties, this would not be possible at the moment, unless the Infection Protection Act was changed again or the Bundestag would determine the so-called epidemic situation of national scope again.

Representatives from various federal states recently called for the epidemic situation to be re-established. When asked whether such a step would be conceivable, Schröder said that politicians, schools, teachers and parents must work together to ensure that schoolchildren are protected as well as possible and that school closings can be prevented even with high nationwide incidences. dpa