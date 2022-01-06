DAKAR | CARS | STAGE 4

Sainz skims another feat

Carlos Sainz He made another of his usual exhibitions yesterday. The Madrid rider would have a track after his victory in the third stage, The guy endured at the start and for Ecuador he was leading the stage. He seemed headed for victory, but he broke a piece of the shield and had to slow down to reach the finish line. Despite this, He was third after Al Attiyah (even more leader) and Loeb.