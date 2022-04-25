with videoFC Porto had not lost 58 matches in the Portuguese league and could have become champion of Portugal tonight, but the unprecedented series came to an end tonight when visiting SC Braga: 1-0.



25 Apr. 2022

FC Porto lost 3-2 to Paços de Ferreira on October 30, 2020. Since then, the Portuguese club no longer knew what it was like to step off the field scoreless after a competition match. For 58 matches FC Porto always had at least one point left over from a duel in the Primeira Liga. No club at the highest level, anywhere in the world, has been unbeaten for so long.

Ricardo Horta ended that unprecedented run with the only goal of the match at SC Braga – FC Porto. As a result, the team of coach Sérgio Conceição has to wait a little longer for the thirtieth national title in club history. See also Olympic Committee The way the Olympic Committee is run has been sharply criticized - signs of problems have been visible for some time: "This has been very disappointing"

FC Porto is now on 82 points from 31 matches, Sporting on 76 points from 31 matches. Sporting played the away match against Boavista tonight and narrowed the gap with FC Porto by winning 0-3. Matheus Nunes made the 0-1 before half time, in the second half Sporting ran out through an own goal from Rodrigo Abascal and a penalty from Tabata.

Benfica, which is the record champion with 37 titles, already has no chance for the title with 68 points from 31 games.

FC Porto mourns. © ANP / EPA

