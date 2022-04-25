“It was a good victory, very heavy for the standings. We saw a nice Sassuolo who played a good game. In the first half we were soft, they got in easily despite some favorable situation. Better in the second half, the boys need to to congratulate “: this is how Juve coach Max Allegri, who left the pitch a few minutes before the final whistle. “I was angry at how we managed a couple of balls in the final,” he explained.