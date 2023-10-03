NAfter the narrow victory at FC Copenhagen, the relieved FC Bayern players first thanked their goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. With a fantastic rescue act, the Bayern goalkeeper centimeters from the goal line in the sixth minute of stoppage time secured the narrow 2-1 victory in the Champions League at FC Copenhagen on Tuesday evening.

“In the last second, the way he pulls it out – gigantic. “In general, what he has been playing in the last few weeks has been great for us,” said Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich on Prime Video: “The thing that sets him apart most is how he holds up, and he did that outstandingly today.”

In the end they showed their morale again, said Ulreich himself. “Of course it’s always nice when you get a ball in the last minute that you can hold on to when you weren’t otherwise busy in the game. Of course I’m happy that I managed to steer it around the post.”

Musiala technically demanding

The people of Munich were already in danger of a rude awakening. After a lot of idle time and the Danes’ opening goal by Lukas Lerager in the 56th minute, they were now facing their first defeat in a premier class group game in six years.







However, Jamal Musiala equalized in the 67th minute after a fine individual performance in front of 35,690 spectators in the atmospheric Parken Stadium to make it 1-1. And then coach Thomas Tuchel’s jokers struck. Thomas Müller played an outstanding clearance for Mathys Tel, who was with him as a substitute (83′), and the French youngster confidently scored the winning goal.



Winning goalscorer: 18-year-old Frenchman Mathys Tel

The reaction to the deficit was correct, but despite the six-point start, Bayern are not exuding dominance at the moment. In stoppage time, Ulreich made an outstanding save from a header from Jordan Larsson, which substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting deflected away.

The Danish champions, coached by Jacob Neestrup, who is only 35 years old, went boldly on the offensive at the start of the game in autumnal, rainy Copenhagen. In the fourth minute, Mohamed Elyounoussi tested Sven Ulreich. But he had no problems with the shot.







Harry Kane lackluster

After last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Tuchel only made one change after being 2-0 down: Leon Goretzka had to go to the bench. Konrad Laimer moved to the six in midfield in his place, while Noussair Mazraoui came into the starting line-up as right-back. And after the very short initial period of pressure from the hosts, Bayern dominated the ball and the game.

However, the offensive department, with Harry Kane, who was lackluster this time, and Leroy Sané, who has been in great form for some time, were not really dangerous in front of the Copenhagen goal. In the 16th minute, Sané played on Kane, but Bayern’s top scorer was denied by VfL Wolfsburg’s designated goalkeeper, Kamil Grabara.

Three minutes later, the goalkeeper, who was wearing a face mask, didn’t even have to intervene in the hosts’ goal against Sané in his 50th Champions League game; Birger Meling tackled the German international.

Bayern largely controlled the game. But there was a lack of force, precision and sovereignty. Munich’s top-class offensive struggled against the disciplined Danes, who defended with ten men when Bayern had the ball. Joshua Kimmich’s (31st) long-range shot over the goal remained the best chance for a long time.



In the meantime, Bayern was shocked by Copenhagen’s Lukas Lerager

On the other hand, the Copenhageners tested Ulreich again during their few attacks. And again it was Elyounoussi, this time with a header. Things even seemed to get really dicey when Copenhagen captain Viktor Claesson appeared free in front of Ulreich. His shot went wide and it was just offside – but also proof that the Munich team acted too carelessly.

Bavaria without ideas

Tuchel’s team seemed too static, too lacking in ideas. Surprise effects remained in short supply against the Danes, who were strong at home. What couldn’t be said about Copenhagen: Bayern were able to block Claesson’s shot, Lerager shot the rebound into the goal – and the home fans cheered frantically.

Tuchel watched the replay on his tablet in disbelief; his players looked under the weather. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Müller and Tel were already ready to be substituted on the sidelines when Musiala equalized with a fine individual action and a low shot from 15 meters – and Tuchel also had to grin.

The trio had to wait, on the pitch Elyounoussi missed Copenhagen’s renewed lead by just centimeters. Now came the time of Müller and Tel and Goretzka instead of Choupo-Moting. And the three freshmen put pressure on. With success when Müller presented the ball to Tel and because Ulreich held on to win in the end.