DM: British intelligence announced the death of 55 sailors from a Chinese nuclear submarine

British intelligence reported the death of the crew of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA) nuclear submarine “093-417”. According to her information, the submarine “fell into a trap” for US and British ships during a mission in the Yellow Sea. About it writes Daily Mail.

According to him, the accident occurred on August 21. A total of 55 crew members were killed: 22 officers, seven cadets, nine foremen, 17 sailors. Chinese submarine captain Xue Yong-Peng is believed to be among the dead.

There is no independent confirmation of the supposed death of the submarine in the public domain yet, the publication notes.

Causes of death of the crew

According to a secret British intelligence report, the sailors died as a result of the failure of the submarine’s oxygen systems.

It is our understanding that the death was caused by hypoxia due to a system malfunction on the submarine. The submarine collided with a chain and anchor obstacle used by the Chinese Navy to catch US and allied submarines

After the collision, systems malfunctioned and it took six hours to repair and surface the vessel, leaving the crew without enough oxygen.

The Daily Mail contacted the Royal Navy to discuss details contained in the UK report, but official sources declined to comment. The UK report, based on military intelligence, is highly classified.

China denies the incident

The publication notes that China officially denies the incident with the submarine. Additionally, Beijing may have refused to request international assistance for the stricken ship.

The Type 093 is one of China’s most advanced submarines, measuring 351 feet in length, armed with torpedoes and known for its low noise levels. The sinking is believed to have occurred in the waters of the Chinese province of Shandong. Initially, reports appeared on social networks that the submarine sank near Taiwan.

On August 31, the Chinese Ministry of Defense denied reports of the accident of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) nuclear submarine 093 Shang off the coast of Taiwan. Rumors about a possible accident were commented on by the official representative of the Chinese defense ministry, Wu Qian.

Taiwan made a similar statement and denied information from open sources. Taiwanese Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang, according to the Taipei Times newspaper, reportedthat the combined reconnaissance and surveillance apparatus had found no evidence of a submarine crash.

From August 12 to 14, China conducted military exercises in the East China Sea. The maneuvers took place near the eastern province of Zhejiang. A temporary ban on navigation was introduced in the areas where the exercises were taking place.

At the end of June, Taiwanese Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Lin Wenhuang warned that PLA aircraft and ships entering the 22.2-kilometer coastal zone, which is the island’s territorial waters, would be destroyed.