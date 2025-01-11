When Harry Kane takes a penalty, the goalkeepers must fear heartache and suffering. Moritz Nicolas also felt no different on Saturday evening at Borussia Park than those colleagues who were given a penalty duel with Kane. Nicolas tried his luck with a few mind games, he kept his opponent waiting, he hopped from left to right and waved his arms like a castaway waiting for rescuers, but Harry Kane is Harry Kane. He coolly did his job and put the ball exactly in the corner that Nicolas had left open, and then he did his round of celebration with the usual understatement. The eleventh penalty in his personal Bundesliga history brought him the eleventh goal.