The fires that are devastating the surroundings of Los Angeles have already taken their toll more than a dozen victims And since the area is the nerve center of the film industry, it was to be expected that some of the deceased had something to do with the sector.

It is the case of Rory Callum Sykesa former child actor who died in Malibu this week. Sykes, now 32, died after becoming trapped in the detached cabin he was in.

As stated in the Mirror, The child actor’s mother, Shelley Sykes, stated: “I couldn’t put out the ashes on his roof with a hose because the water was turned off. When the firefighters brought me back, His house was burned to the ground.. “We will miss him very much.”

The woman went to the scene to help her son after not being able to contact emergencies by phone. Unfortunately, firefighters later informed her that her son He had died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rory Callum Sykes had presented the show Kiddy Kapers on the British RTV network in 1998. He was blind from birth and had been diagnosed cerebral palsy.

His mother had previously said that his illness had meant that he had “overcame many things” in his life, including “therapies to regain his sight and to be able to learn to walk.