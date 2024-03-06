The story has its roots in legends and Japanese folklore however presenting itself in a very particular way in terms of characterization and atmosphere, whilst clearly referring to local stories.

The trailer tells something about the story but above all about the gameplay mechanics, which evidently present a shift between day and night that changes the dynamics somewhat.

Announced for the first time last June during the Xbox Games Showcase, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is expected to arrive on PC and consoles in 2024, with a day one release directly within the Game Pass catalogue.

Among the most anticipated titles of this Xbox Partner Preview was Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess who showed himself with a nice gameplay trailer capable of making us take another close look at this interesting one strategic action by Capcom .

A very particular atmosphere

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess features very particular creatures and characters

The story begins when the legendary Mount Kafuku is covered by an evil blanket and the 12 masks, which each possess a special power, are all mysteriously stolen.

The main character is Soh, a fighter who must team up with Yoshirothe girl endowed with divine powers, to be able to cleanse the area from the evil influences that are spreading everywhere, going from village to village.

Soh and the villagers are also equipped with various maskseach characterized by special powers and which can be used to fight and gain different advantages in combat, but other masks can be found around, freeing Mount Kafuku from the evil that spreads.

Based on what we can see from the video, the combat system mixes tactical elements with action, with “dancing swords” and support elements to take into consideration, choosing the inhabitants to use as helpers within each specific situation, taking advantage of the different powers and abilities.

The cycle of the day during the day, it involves preparing for battle, while at night, when evil spirits invade the earth, we must take action, trying to keep the girl safe and repelling the attacks of the dark creatures.

The villagers liberated by Soh will join him and support him in subsequent battles, with a careful selection of allies to use from time to time. In all of this, the Torii portals present in correspondence with the various villages have a fundamental importance both for the evil forces and for the protagonist, and are therefore the areas of greatest influence where the action develops.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess does not yet have a release date but will arrive during 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series