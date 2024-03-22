Nintendo has released the launch trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime!available from today exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated in this new adventure the iconic princess of Mushroom Kingdom will find himself having to save the Shining Theatre from the threatening Gooseberry and from his Company of Musts. He will be there to help her Starguardian of the theater who will give her the powers to transform, thus acquiring extraordinary powers.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Princess Peach: Showtime! is the new adventure available starting today only on Nintendo Switch, which features the iconic Princess of video games as the protagonist for the first time. Finally leaving the castle to write her personal story, Peach's revenge is the mirror of a reality that sees more and more women approaching the world of video games and technology. A gradual growth which, according to data shared by IIDEA, originates from an early age and which, thanks to video games, allows girls to be 3 times more likely to undertake a course of study and a career in the STEM field.

Milan, 22 March 2024 – The time has finally come for the famous Princess Peach to leave the castle! The inevitable female appearance from the video game series Super Mario, is ready to enter the scene and take the reins of the situation. Starting today, March 22nd, it is available Princess Peach: Showtime!, the first video game of the adventure genre that sees the princess as the heroine and absolute protagonist. After the global success of the new face of the princess, shown on the big screen in Super Mario Bros. The Movie, the time has come for Peach to shine and conquer the stage of Nintendo Switch, putting aside the iconic royal dress and taking on the role of 10 different heroines, without limits to her possibilities. A historic moment for the videogame world which fully reflects modern society, characterized, in Italy and around the world, by a growing interest in videogames among the female public, both as consumers and as operators in the sector. From damsel in distress to protagonist ready for action, Peach thus becomes the spokesperson for a change that is now unstoppable and confirmed by the data presented by the association representing the video game industry in Italy, IIDEA, inspiring young female gamers not to deprive themselves of any opportunities and validating the possibility of shaping one's future without limits to the imagination.

To celebrate Princess Peach's new independence, the IIDEA association has shared some data relating to the presence of women in the video game sector. In Europe alone, in fact, there are around 60 million women between the ages of 6 and 64 who play video games, with an average age of 33 and a predilection for smartphones and tablets. With the same characteristics and a similar preference on the platform, in Italy there are over 5 million female video gamers. Considerable numbers that give rise to hope for an ever-increasing presence of women also within video game development studios, where Europe has 23.7% of female employees and Italy is in line with the European average with the 24% of women employed in video game production. At a time when the theme of inclusiveness is increasingly at the center of attention, video games stand not only as a learning or entertainment tool, but also as a real means of introducing girls and young women to STEM subjects – scientific-technological disciplines -. According to an international study, in fact, in the age group between 6 and 15, 25.9% of girls and boys play video games; they are three times more likely to pursue a STEM career than their peers who don't play video games. A push towards a future of inclusion that begins with a conscious approach to the gaming world of girls and young women, made more confident, aware of their abilities and free from the cultural prejudice that sees women predisposed to humanistic subjects. Last but not least, video games also have a positive effect on personal well-being. According to a recent study carried out on a sample of video gamers from 12 countries including Italy, in fact, playing video games helps to develop soft skills useful for everyone in the world of work, in any professional field, and also reduces stress, l anxiety and loneliness.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is the new adventure that sees Princess Peach as the absolute protagonist, dealing with a mysterious masked enemy and the Company of the Musts who have taken control of the Shining Theater. An unmissable opportunity that will allow you to step into Peach's shoes for the first time and save the show, relying on an entire wardrobe of transformations. A unique experience that will allow, with a single game, to explore different scenarios and experience a variety of gameplay never seen before. No longer a princess in danger, Peach can become a swordswoman or a detective, a Kung Fu fighter or even a ninja, a thief and also a pastry chef, a pretty mermaid and a cowgirl, a proud superhero and, again, a skater on the ice. Nothing will be able to stop this new Peach from saving the scene alongside the sparkling Star, guardian of the Shining Theatre, who, thanks to the power of her bow, will allow the protagonist to interact with the stage and transform into anything she desires.