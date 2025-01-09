FC Bayern Munich will have to do without sick offensive player Jamal Musiala at the start of the year. According to the German football record champions, the 21-year-old has to “take a break for the time being” due to a flu-like infection. Musiala will therefore miss the Bundesliga away game at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday (6.30 p.m.). Musiala was not present in the 6-0 friendly win at RB Salzburg on Monday, as was captain Manuel Neuer after he broke his ribs.

Since Neuer representative Daniel Peretz is out due to a bruised kidney, a return of the captain for the game on the Lower Rhine would be particularly important. Sports director Max Eberl recently spoke of a “very positive” healing process for Neuer – a trend that intensified on Thursday. Manuel Neuer, like Sven Ulreich, who was recently sidelined for private reasons, trained regularly, so the audience should see the usual picture on Saturday: with Neuer in the Bayern goal and Ulreich as a deputy on the bench. Bayern are waiting for further investigations into Peretz – in the hope that there is no risk of a longer absence. The Israeli goalkeeper represented Neuer well in the last three games before Christmas.

On the offensive, coach Vincent Kompany has various options to at least partially compensate for the loss of national player Musiala, who was so strong before the winter break. It is most likely that veteran Thomas Müller will be used instead of Musiala. The Munich team will still have to do without Sacha Boey, João Palhinha and Hiroki Ito due to injuries. Central defender Dayot Upamecano has to take a break due to a yellow card suspension. The Englishman Eric Dier, who was even able to recommend himself as a goalscorer at the test in Salzburg, is likely to represent him.