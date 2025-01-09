The fever for logistics sector in the province of Valencia, which has experienced strong development in recent years mainly due to the weight of the port of Valencia and the interest of funds, continues despite the fact that the floods caused by DANA have had as a stage some of the great poles of this sectorlike the Ribarroja industrial estates next to the A-3.

According to a report by the specialized consulting firm Triangle, new logistics platforms are currently being built in that territory that totaling 599,056 square meterswhich shows the vigor and interest of both investors and operators in the real estate logistics sector. A figure that represents more than double the 243,000 square meters under construction the previous year, according to the firm’s own data.

According to Jesús Fajardo, manager of the consulting firm, last year About 280,000 square meters were sold for rent.compared to 320,000 square meters the previous year. A decrease of 14%, which for the consulting firm is due more to the fact that there is no product on the market than to a decrease in demand. In fact, the stock of available real estate logistics space decreased again by more than one point, reaching 0.44% due to the lack of quality logistics warehouses.

The sharp increase has a clear protagonist, Inditexthat with two projects in Sagunto of 200,000 square meters for Bershka and its footwear subsidiary Tempe explains why self-promotion developments go from 88,520 m2 to 356,469 m2 in a single year.

Rising prices

According to Triangle data, in the case of rentals average income grew again by going from 5 euros per square meter in 2023 to 5.25 euros last yeara trend that he hopes will continue next year. The increase in prices is even greater in older assets due to the shortage of stock.

Although in recent years the northern area of ​​Valencia, with the developments in Sagunto, has increased interest and presence, the truth is that the central axis, especially next to the A-3 and Ribarrojaremains the epicenter of demand.

Despite the impact of DANA in that area, where Triangle itself has its offices from which it has had to temporarily move due to the damage, the consulting firm points out that it continues to concentrate more than 40% of the operations and the interest of operators.

Far from normal

Specifically, the director of Triangle, Baldemar Asensió, explained that although many companies in the area “in the first days after DANA wanted to have a warehouse outside of there, that was diluted as the days passed because it was found that putting the affected ships was the most immediate solution.

From the firm they consider that the situation is by no means normalized, with continuous cuts in basic supplies in the area of ​​those Ribarroja polygons, such as yesterday the fiber optic and today the waterdue to the precariousness of the temporary facilities after the devastation. However, they consider that in most cases the decision has been made to fix the platforms, although there are also companies waiting for the Compensation Consortium, the process that is slowing down this reconstruction the most.

Another factor that may mark developments on land yet to be reclassified is the new urban planning decree for the affected areas, which on the one hand aims to expedite the transfer of certain polygons, but at the same time prevents new developments on rural land until infrastructure is guaranteed. anti floods. Although it does not affect projects already underway, it may affect other future ones.