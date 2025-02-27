Ángel Escribano, president of the Indra Group, He has assumed that his company will sell Msansait if a very good price arisesdespite being the technological subsidiary that generated 61.5% of the income last year and 44% of the group’s Ebitda. This was recognized by the first executive of the Technology and Defense Company in the meeting that yesterday shared with analysts and media, but without specifying deadlines, prices, conditions and after emphasizing that the absence of debt and business generation would allow the company to undertake investments and acquisitions without being forced to this type of sales.

In the same forum, some letters so far silenced were also uncovered by indicating that the sale of Minsait will allow financing other acquisitions in the future. In any case, Escribano and José Vicente de los Mozos, CEO of Indra, eluded venturing prices of the technological subsidiary “so as not to devalue the asset”.

In the president’s opinion, “Minsait is very worth it for us, it is priceless, but we know the assessment fork and the deadlines in which we can sell it, but we prefer not to reveal secrets. We have no hurry for Malvender Minsait, having no need and it is a good business that we are going to turn around, but we will also have all the hurry if an interesting offer arises by the subsidiary.” As for Minsait Payments, from the young men acknowledged “that the process is open, and we have not closed it”while describing as an yearning to grow in Itp Aero.

In the heat of the expectations generated in defense after the negotiations between the US and Russia to achieve peace in Ukraine and the demands of President Donald Trump in this area to the European Union, Indra intends to lead the industry. In this sense, The company plans to be the “first national contractor for large land military programs such as the VCR or the VAC, in addition to promoting military mobility with advanced infrastructure and logistics. “

It should be remembered, that The quoted is pending to deliver the 8×8which already accumulates more than a year and a half of delay and different sanctions imposed by the Ministry of Defense: “We are going to reduce the delivery terms we have with our clients,” said the young men. “The 8×8 is a system of systems that must be seized. Once its youth problems and the vehicle are reached, so the production can be given. It would be a suicide to have manufactured the 8×8 without having previously updated the software, the electric motor and the systems,” the CEO added.

In parallel, Indra has taken command in Tess and are the ones who “mark the rhythm”, as Ángel Escribano said during the meeting on Wednesday. The company reached an agreement last October with the Consortium formed by Escribano, Santa Bárbara and Sapa, to increase their participation to 51.01% and lead the manufacture of armored 8×8.