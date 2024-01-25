Today has been dedicated to controversies with Xboxgiven that a rather fateful announcement was made, and that was related to layoffs in the industry, specifically with people from Bethesda and also his newly acquired company, Activision Blizzard King. And if this were not enough, new news has been released that could be said to have already been predicted, and has to do directly with the distribution and marketing of video games in physical or traditional formats.

According to what was communicated by the journalist known as Jez Corden, Microsoft is closing the departments that are dedicated to carrying its games to retail stores, which is thought to be some sort of move to reduce some inventory within its business. Added to this is the issue that the next generation could be solely digital according to a leak, but at the same time it could be a completely different plan than the one that is being subtly hinted at.

Microsoft has also shut down departments dedicated to bringing Xbox games to physical retail… which if you've seen the digital-only Xbox console leaks… well, you can get an idea of ​​where Microsoft is going here. — Jez (@JezCorden) January 25, 2024

Microsoft has also closed departments dedicated to bringing Xbox games to physical retail… which, if you've seen the digital-only Xbox console leaks… well, you can get an idea of ​​where Microsoft is going here.

However, the journalist himself clarifies that it is a reduction of departments, we are not talking about a total elimination, so perhaps it is about distribution sections that are no longer generating as much as in past times within the video game industry. . Then, an examination could be made of which ones manage to distribute better, and only keep those that really contribute significant numbers to continue within this format or leave little by little.

Of course, it is emphasized again that many Community Managers in the company have been fired for Microsoft, which can have the side effect of a less robust community, unless they have some sort of backup plan to make up for this weak part. So, we will have to wait for new statements and see if in the end the massacre of positions has a clearer justification than just having bought Activision Blizzard.

Editor's note: It's a little strange that Microsoft is receiving the year with these strange practices that we assume must have a reason, but I don't think they are going bankrupt enough to let so many people go. We are talking about 1,900 positions eliminated and also a game that has been canceled.