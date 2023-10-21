DFC Bayern remains close to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. After difficult days with the excitement and criticism surrounding Noussair Mazraoui, coach Thomas Tuchel’s team won 3-1 (2-1) at FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday evening and defended third place with 20 points behind Bayer (22) and VfB Stuttgart (21) and ahead of Borussia Dortmund (20). Kingsley Coman (11th), Harry Kane (16th) and Leon Goretzka (59th) scored for the record champions. Anthony Caci (43rd) scored the interim equalizer.

Mazraoui was missing from the squad due to injury; on Friday, Bayern announced that the Moroccan would remain in the team after his pro-Palestinian social media post. Bayern’s Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz had tears in his eyes during the minute’s silence for the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel shortly before kick-off.

After kick-off, the 33,305 spectators saw an entertaining game, which was also the game between FSV coach Bo Svensson and his former coach Tuchel. With this success, Bayern ended a series of three defeats against Rheinhessen, who had failed to win three points 13 times since their last league win against Munich in April. Bayern’s 25th success in Mainz should provide momentum for the Champions League game on Tuesday (6.45 p.m.) at Galatasaray Istanbul.

Mainz, who had slipped ever deeper into crisis, threatened to be literally overrun by Bayern’s fast strikers in the early stages. In the 11th minute, Coman took the lead with a perfect shot into the bottom left corner after a precise pass from Leroy Sané. Barely five minutes later, after some great teamwork and a header assist from Goretzka, Kane only had to put up a fight to make it 2-0. It was the English striker’s ninth goal after eight matchdays.







The hosts continued to look very error-prone after the false start to the season, but had a great chance in the 13th minute with a header from Jae-Sung Lee. Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was able to direct the ball to the post with a brilliant save, from where it jumped back into the field. Nevertheless, he is threatened with the bench against SV Darmstadt 98 in a week’s time, as national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is about to make his comeback after a long injury break. Ulreich was powerless when Caci scored Mainz’s goal shortly before half-time.



Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was beaten by Anthony Caci’s shot, but he made a quick save beforehand.

:



Image: AFP



After the restart it was Goretzka who made it 3-1 after good work from Jamal Musiala. His appearance was questionable because he suffered a flesh wound to his ankle during the international match against Mexico. Joshua Kimmich also reported back ready for action after a flu-like infection with a fever.

Mainz still had chances after that – at least for another goal. In the 69th minute, FC Bayern were lucky not to have scored an own goal. After a free kick cross, there was a misunderstanding between Kane and defender Matthijs de Ligt, whereupon the ball went just past the right post. Shortly before the end, Mainz hit the post.