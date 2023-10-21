Real Madrid visited the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium this Saturday to face Sevilla in one of the most exciting duels of matchday 10 of the League. Madrid tied one goal against the Andalusians in a duel full of emotions and controversy.
After this tough clash against Sevilla, Ancelotti’s team will have an intense few weeks with League and Champions League matches, but especially with the Clásico against Barcelona. These are the games that the whites will face in the coming weeks.
Braga vs Real Madrid, 3rd day of the group stage of the Champions League
The banks’ next commitment will be a Champions League match. Madrid will travel to Portugal to face Sporting de Braga on the third day of the group stage.
A trap game since Madrid is forced to get the three points but in which we could see rotations thinking about the League match.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 11th matchday of LaLiga
LaLiga is back and the first official Clásico of the 2023/24 season has arrived. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other in the most anticipated and most followed duel on the football planet. A duel in which they will measure their strength in the fight for the league title.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, 12th matchday of LaLiga
After the Classic, Rea Madrid will have a week to prepare for the next match, which will be the Madrid derby against Rayo Vallecano. The team from Vallecas is making a good start to the season and knows what it means to put Ancelotti’s team on the ropes.
Real Madrid vs Sporting de Braga, 4th day of the Champions League group stage
15 after visiting Portugal, Real Madrid receives Sporting de Braga at the Santiago Bernabéu. If the whites manage to get 6 points in the double confrontation with the Portuguese team, they will practically guarantee qualification for the round of 16.
Real Madrid vs Valencia, 13th matchday of LaLiga
After the duel against Braga, LaLiga will return to the Santiago Bernabéu with a real great game. Ancelotti’s team will host Valecia which, even if it is not at its best, is always a match full of emotion and controversy.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Sporting Braga
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
October 28
|
16:15 ESP, 11:15 ARG, 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 5th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
|
Sporting Braga
|
November 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Valencia
|
November 11th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN LaLiga
