First post by Chiara Ferragni after the Balocco case: comments disabled

Chiara Ferragni publishes the first post after the Balocco case but deactivates the comments: this is what happened yesterday afternoon, Sunday 14 January.

The influencer, who in a story published on his profile On Instagram, she revealed that she was traveling for a short holiday with her family and in fact published a post in which she is portrayed in the snow with her children, mother and sisters but without Fedez.

This is the first post published on Instagram after the Balocco case: the influencer, in fact, after a period of silence, had returned to social media but only ever posting stories.

The last post on his profile, at least until yesterday, was the famous apology video for the Pandoro affair. Then nothing more.

The followers, however, did not miss a significant detail: that Chiara Ferragni has returned to posting something on her profile, deactivating comments.

This would suggest that the digital entrepreneur, who in the meantime has made it known through a note that she is “at the disposal of the competent authorities to clarify what happened”, still fears the Balocco effect and above all the negative comments from followers who, Meanwhile, they continue to decline.